Furyk recovers from rough start to win US Senior Open by 3

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Jim Furyk hits off the third tee during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
PGA Tour Champions Golf
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 12:06:15-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir by three strokes.

Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper, Gary Player, Hale Irwin and Orville Moody.

Furyk finished at 7-under 273 at Omaha Country Club. He won the U.S. Open in 2003 at Olympia Fields south of Chicago, is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour and won his first two PGA Tour Champions events upon turning 50 last year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
