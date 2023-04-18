Future Husker hurler Harrahill hoping to lead Wolves to repeat

OMAHA (KMTV) — Elkhorn North pitcher Ryan Harrahill has a few goals in mind for his last season with the Wolves.

One of them: have fun.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say ‘enjoy the senior season, you only get one of them,’” Harrahill said after Elkhorn North beat Elkhorn in the Eastern Midlands Conference title game on Thursday.

Head coach Anthony Dunn said Harrahill has been instrumental to the team’s success over the last three years.

“He’s the ultimate competitor,” he said, “and our guys sort of feed off of him.”

Last year, the Wolves won the Class B state championship.

Harrahill made an epic catch while falling into the first base dugout to clinch the title.

“I was kind of trying to feel for the dugout,” said Harrahill. "And then I get there and I don’t feel anything because it’s a short dugout. I just reached over and I fell. Luckily I landed on a photographer, so he braced my fall. It was awesome, definitely a surreal moment.”

He told 3 News Now he would “no doubt” do it again.

As for this season, Harrahill said he’s maintaining his intensity.

He credits some of his success to work he puts in off the field.

“People would be amazed,” Dunn said. “He’s at the school every day before 5 a.m. He takes these cold baths in the morning, he’s read a million books since January.”

Harrahill said those ice baths aren’t always fun, but it helps him get ready for his day.

“It’s just discipline,” he said. “They suck, and it’s something that every morning you don’t want to do, but you’ve gotta do.”

3 News Now asked Harrahill what he thinks his teammates would say about him.

“I think they would say I’m really weird,” the senior said with a laugh. “Dunn said it. He said I get up at 4:30, I’m taking ice baths in the morning, I’m reading books. They’re like ‘dude you’re 18 you’re weird.’”

Dunn has nothing but praise and pride for Harrahill, who’s committed to play at Nebraska next year.

“What he’s done for us can’t be measured,” he said. “Obviously when he’s on the bump, you feel like you have a chance to go win it.

“He’s really the most special person that I’ve been around. So he’s a special kid and he’s gonna do great in life no matter what he does.”

