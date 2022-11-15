GALLERY: Creighton vs Nebraska Women's Basketball
Bluejays beat Huskers 77-51
Action from the No. 20 ranked Creighton University versus No. 22 Nebraska matchup, as seen in the DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The Bluejays beat the Huskers 77-51.
