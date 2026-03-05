Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Girls' basketball state quarterfinals: Millard West, Omaha North, Yutan advance to semis

Two-time defending champion Millard West handled Omaha Westside, while Omaha North dominated Omaha Westview.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A few schools from the Omaha metro advanced to the Nebraska girls' basektball state semifinals on Wednesday.

Two-time defending Class A champion Millard West beat Omaha Westside 57-45, while Omaha North beat Omaha Westview 74-49.

Watch the video above for highlights.

The Wildcats will face top seed Lincoln North Star Friday at 1:30 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Vikings will play Kearney at 3:15 the same day at PBA.

In Class C2, Yutan beat Hastings St. Cecilia 37-31.

They'll play top seed Pender Friday at 1:30 at the Devaney Center.

