American National Bank shares what it means to be part of Give Kids a Fighting Chance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Today is our Main Event — we will be live from B&B Sports Academy, home of boxing champ Terence “Bud” Crawford, throughout the day.

This morning 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole had the opportunity to speak with American National Bank, who is partnering with KMTV on this campaign.

We have an incredible opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children at B&B Sports Academy, a community-based athletic center in North Omaha and the home gym of world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. Your donations will help provide training, equipment, and opportunities for these aspiring contenders, and KMTV 3 is matching the first $10,000.

Donate Now to help Give Kids A Fighting Chance!

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.