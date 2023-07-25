Watch Now
American National Bank shares what it means to be part of Give Kids a Fighting Chance

Posted at 8:01 AM, Jul 25, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Today is our Main Event — we will be live from B&B Sports Academy, home of boxing champ Terence “Bud” Crawford, throughout the day.

This morning 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole had the opportunity to speak with American National Bank, who is partnering with KMTV on this campaign.

We have an incredible opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children at B&B Sports Academy, a community-based athletic center in North Omaha and the home gym of world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. Your donations will help provide training, equipment, and opportunities for these aspiring contenders, and KMTV 3 is matching the first $10,000.

