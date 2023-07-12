Bud Crawford 'excited' for upcoming bout and partnering with KMTV to Give Kids a Fighting Chance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KMTV) — Bud Crawford is less than three weeks away from his highly-anticipated super fight against Errol Spence Jr.

3 News Now Morning Anchor Serese Cole was in Colorado Springs recently as Omaha's champ is training for his fight, and she asked him what took so long to get this deal done.

“Man listen — I'm gonna say like I always say — it's here now. And you excited. I'm excited and the fight is here. That's all that matters,” said Crawford.

His fight night is on the 29th of July, but 3 News Now is kicking off our own fight week on Monday, looking at the good work Crawford is doing in Omaha with his B&B sports academy.

The community-based center in North Omaha focuses on helping kids build healthy futures and it's a mission we're proud to support.

We've teamed up with American National Bank for our Give Kids a Fighting Chance fundraiser. Donations will help provide training, equipment and opportunities for kids in our community.

You can donate to B&B online here! We're matching the first $10,000 donated.

