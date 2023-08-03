LIVE: Mayor Jean Stothert announces Terence Crawford Victory Parade and Celebration date
Prev
Next
Chase Stevens/AP
Terence Crawford poses for photographers after defeating Shawn Porter by TKO in a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 14:18:56-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert along with B&B Sports Academy is announcing plans for the Terence Crawford Victory Parade and Celebration.
WATCH HERE:
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.