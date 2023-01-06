Glory Days in Council Bluffs prepares to cheer on local football star Max Duggan during national title game

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The championship game of the college football playoff is on Monday night between TCU and Georgia.

But the excitement is already brewing in Council Bluffs, home to TCU quarterback Max Duggan. It's what led The Glory Days Sports Bar and Restaurant to install eight new TVs ahead of the game.

3 News Now spoke to locals about the significance of seeing one of their own on the national stage.

"Wonderful, Council Bluffs is very, very proud of him and his coaches and anybody that had anything to do with him playing but the whole city is excited I mean it's a hometown boy,” said Kristi Nickolisen, a Glory Days patron. “Everybody wants to see him do well we’ll all be watching."

The number-three-ranked TCU Horned Frogs will play against the undefeated number one Georgia Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. local time on ESPN.

