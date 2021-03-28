Gonzaga, Creighton to meet in Sweet 16

No. 5 seed Creighton (22-8) vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga (28-0)

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. on 3 News Now

BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Elite Eight is on the line as Creighton and Gonzaga are set to square off. Gonzaga earned an 87-71 win over Oklahoma in its most recent game, while Creighton won 72-58 against Ohio in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Creighton's Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Bluejays scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Zegarowski has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Gonzaga's Corey Kispert has attempted 179 3-pointers and connected on 45.8 percent of them, and is 14 of 27 over the last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Gonzaga has an assist on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Creighton has assists on 42 of 70 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga has attempted the 21st-most free throws in the nation at 22.6 per game. Creighton has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.7 foul shots per game (ranked 257th).

