'Gymnastics on horseback': Equestrian Vaulting USA offers demonstration of the sport in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time, an equestrian vaulting world cup final is being held in North America. And it's happening in Omaha.

3 News Now went to get a demonstration of the sport from Equestrian Vaulting USA.

It's described as gymnastics on horseback and it all happens while the horse is moving.

Some may wonder, how do they train for something like that?

“Typically we train on something that's called a barrel, which is a stationary horse that vaulters will train on first before moving what they're doing on the barrel to the horse. Vaulting, essentially you're learning to work in harmony with your horse as a partner,” said Vaulting Sports Director Lisa Zeilenske.

Vaulting is one of three disciplines happening at the FEI World Cup Finals along with jumping and dressage.

The vaulting competition got started on Wednesday and the final round is Saturday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.