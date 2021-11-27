Watch
Hall is catalyst for Iowa State's 48-14 romp over TCU

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs from TCU linebacker Shadrach Banks (19) during a 40-yard touchdown run in the first half an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 20:27:05-05

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Breece Hall rushed for 242 yards and scored four touchdowns in Iowa State's win over Texas Christian and set an FBS record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Hall ran 39 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, giving him 24 consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown. He shared the record with Bill Burnett, who scored a rushing TD in 23 straight games for Arkansas (1968-70). Hall, a junior who could be a high pick in next spring's NFL draft, added to his dominance against TCU with an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, putting Iowa State ahead 34-7.

