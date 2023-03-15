Hall of Famer and Olympian helps create 'dream court' for Omaha kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A basketball Hall of Famer and Olympian created a different kind of team to achieve a dream in Omaha.

Nancy Lieberman, who played in the WNBA, has a charity that makes sure all kids have access to sports.

She teamed up with Fiserv, The City of Omaha, the police department and public works to bring a "dream court" to the Florence Community Center.

She stressed the court is more than a play space.

“You're going to make lifetime friends, but that court, that 50x84 is where you are going to be respected, where you are going to be able to breathe. That's where you're gonna be able to think. It's where you're going to be able to have dreams come true,” said Lieberman.

Lieberman promised to return to Omaha and with the help of multiple partners was able to install yet another dream court.

Hall of Famer, Olympian gives inspiring speech to Omaha kids

