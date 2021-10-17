Watch
Sports

Actions

Hall, Purdy lead Iowa State past Kansas State, 33-20

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Colin E. Braley<br/>
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) is tackled by Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast (2) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Breece Hall, Russ Yeast
Daniel Imatorbhebhe Isheem Young Greg Eisworth II
Matt Campbell
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 11:13:04-04

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Breece Hall rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns and Brock Purdy was an efficient 22-of-25 for 208 yards and a score as Iowa State downed Kansas State 33-20.

The Wildcats had won 15 of the last 16 games in Manhattan. The teams split the last four meetings in the series, with each team winning two home games. Prior to that, K-State had won 10 straight games in the series.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.