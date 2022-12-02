Harlem Globetrotters coming to Omaha in March 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Harlem Globetrotters announced their 2023 tour on Friday. On March 22, 2023, the Globetrotters will make a stop at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

With the Harlem Globetrotters nearing their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat! The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Omaha area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Baxter Arena Box Office.

Harlem Globetrotters fans can get their seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code. To order tickets online: www.harlemglobetrotters.com

