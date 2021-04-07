Watch
Hawkeye Express fan train ceasing operations on game days

Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 13:31:49-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The train that has carried thousands of Iowa fans from Coralville to Kinnick Stadium for home football games will cease operations, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

The Iowa Northern Railway’s Hawkeye Express has made the 10-minute trip on game days since 2004. The athletic department and railroad said now is the time to end the train rides because of the likelihood of continued social distancing this season and the need for equipment upgrades and increases in operating expenses.

An average of 3,700 fans took the train to the stadium in 2019. Fans weren’t allowed to attend games in 2020 because of the pandemic.

