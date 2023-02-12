'Here we are again': Lot J rallies Chiefs Kingdom in Arizona

PHOENIX (KSHB) — Lot J superfans stick together.

In 2020, they made the trek to Miami. In 2021, they made the trek to Tampa.

Now in 2023, they’ve gathered again in Phoenix for the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl run in four years.

“Extremely blessed. Here we are again. So thankful for that,” said Lot J faithful Josh Young.

The group of tailgaters has grown over the years to include thousands of Chiefs Kingdom members.

“Not everybody knows how to get involved with other Chiefs fans and not everybody knows how to embrace a large community, so it was important for us to pave the path for other Chiefs fans to spend this time with other people,” Young said.

What started as a tailgate of a few dozen friends at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has grown beyond the founders' expectations.

“It was never intended to be this big,” said Lot J co-founder Joshua Wahba.

But the ability to grow their community and provide a slice of home no matter where they travel in the postseason is part of the reason they keep going.

“Come join us,” Wahba said. “It’s not just about Lot J — Lot J is all of us, it’s the whole Red Kingdom.”

Lot J plans to be out in full force Sunday to enjoy sunny Arizona, "great food, great hospitality [and] good people” before Super Bowl LVII kicks off.

