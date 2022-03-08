Highlights from day two of the NSAA State Championships in Lincoln

Share Facebook

Fort Calhoun erupts in celebration after winning the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. No. 8-seeded Fort Calhoun clinched the win with a last-second three-pointer against first-seeded Wahoo and won 54-52; it will be the first time Fort Calhoun qualified for state semifinals in 99 years. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Millard North's David Harmon goes up for a layup under pressure from Elkhorn South's Henry Burt during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Millard North's Isaiah McMorris goes to the hoop during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Energetic young Auburn Bulldogs fans show their support during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn North's Michaela Palmer goes up to the hoop against Abigail Carter of Waverly during the quarterfinal round of the girls Class B NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn fans cheer during the quarterfinal round of the girls Class B NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn South's Jackson Moeller Swan drives to the basket as Millard North's Jakson Page defends during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Auburn's Ryan Binder slows down and keeps his composure during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Central celebrates its teammate's three-pointer during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Gretna squeaked out a win versus Omaha Central in double overtime, 67-65. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Concordia's Zachary Kulus can't hold his tears back after the conclusion of the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Central's PJ Davis goes to the rim for a layup during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Gretna squeaked out a win versus Omaha Central in double overtime, 67-65. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson passes the ball during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Gretna squeaked out a win versus Omaha Central in double overtime, 67-65. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn North's Britt Princec goes for a layup during the quarterfinal round of the girls Class B NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn South's student section gets rowdy during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Concordia's Zachary Alharithy goes to the basket during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Auburn's head coach Jim Weeks questions an officiating call, or lack thereof, during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson tries to defend Waverly's Paige Radenslaben during the quarterfinal round of the girls Class B NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The tipoff between Auburn and Omaha Concordia is seen during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Auburn's pep band plays during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Central's J'Dyn Bullion hauls in a rebound during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Gretna squeaked out a win versus Omaha Central in double overtime, 67-65. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Millard North's youngest Mustang provides support from the bench, perhaps in a "management" role, while watching the final seconds tick down as his team wins during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten shoots a free throwduring the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Wahoo's student section erupts in the last moments of the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. No. 8-seeded Fort Calhoun clinched the win with a last-second three-pointer against first-seeded Wahoo and won 54-52; it will be the first time Fort Calhoun qualified for state semifinals in 99 years. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Central's Raheem Briggs passes the ball during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Gretna squeaked out a win versus Omaha Central in double overtime, 67-65. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn South's Henry Burt looks to the basket as Millard North's Jasen Green defends during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Millard North provides the halftime entertainment with an upbeat routine during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Concordia's Karsten Mathsen tries to direct a last-minute drive to the hoop during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Concordia's Elliott Wilson tries to make a long buzzer beater during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Auburn's Maverick Binder celebrates during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Millard North's student section may have been smaller than Elkhorn South's but it was just as rowdy during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson dribbles during the quarterfinal round of the girls Class B NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Waverly head coach John Cockerill talks to his players on a timeout during the quarterfinal round of the girls Class B NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Wahoo's Myles Simon makes a last-ditch effort toward the basket during the dying moments of the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. No. 8-seeded Fort Calhoun clinched the win with a last-second three-pointer against first-seeded Wahoo and won 54-52; it will be the first time Fort Calhoun qualified for state semifinals in 99 years. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Millard North's Nick Dolezal dunks the ball during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Millard North's Brady Hermann celebrates with the student section after winning the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Millard North's bench celebrates its teammate's dunk during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Central's spirited student section is seen during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Gretna squeaked out a win versus Omaha Central in double overtime, 67-65. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Waverly's Maci Steckelberg (5) goes against Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the quarterfinal round of the girls Class B NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Concordia's fan section is less than happy with the results of the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Auburn beat Omaha Concordia 34-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

A young Wahoo fan is more or less unaffected by her team's loss during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. No. 8-seeded Fort Calhoun clinched the win with a last-second three-pointer against first-seeded Wahoo and won 54-52; it will be the first time Fort Calhoun qualified for state semifinals in 99 years. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Wahoo's bench celebrates points during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. No. 8-seeded Fort Calhoun clinched the win with a last-second three-pointer against first-seeded Wahoo and won 54-52; it will be the first time Fort Calhoun qualified for state semifinals in 99 years. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson turns after scoring a three pointer during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Gretna squeaked out a win versus Omaha Central in double overtime, 67-65. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The Elkhorn North dance team performs at halftime during the quarterfinal round of the girls Class B NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn fans poke fun at Waverly fans during the quarterfinal round of the girls Class B NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha Central's Raheem Briggs passes the ball during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Gretna squeaked out a win versus Omaha Central in double overtime, 67-65. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fort Calhoun's bench and coaching staff erupts after its three pointer at the end of the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. No. 8-seeded Fort Calhoun clinched the win with a last-second three-pointer against first-seeded Wahoo and won 54-52; it will be the first time Fort Calhoun qualified for state semifinals in 99 years. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Elkhorn South's robust student section fills the entire allotted space in Pinnacle Bank Arena for the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The shot that changed the game was a three-pointer fired off by Fort Calhoun's Welchert during the first round of the boys Class C1 NSAA State Championship at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. No. 8-seeded Fort Calhoun clinched the win with the three pointer with 7.2 seconds left on the clock against first-seeded Wahoo and won 54-52; it will be the first time Fort Calhoun qualified for state semifinals in 99 years. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

NSAA logos reflect onto the court during the quarterfinal round of the boys Class A NSAA State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Millard North beat Elkhorn South 62-50. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

