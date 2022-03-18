Watch
Sports

Actions

Hoiberg's plans for Huskers no longer include Doc Sadler

Nebraska Staff Changes Basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Peterson/AP
FILE - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and special assistant to the head coach Doc Sadler watch from the sideline during the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, on March 1, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. Hoiberg announced on Friday, March 18, 2022, that as part of the restructuring of his men’s basketball staff, the position of Special Assistant to the Head Coach has been eliminated, and Doc Sadler will depart the Nebraska program.
Nebraska Staff Changes Basketball
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 15:47:40-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced he eliminated the position of special assistant to the head coach and that Doc Sadler would leave the program. The folksy Sadler had grown into a beloved figure among fans during his six-year run as head coach from 2006-12.

He returned when Hoiberg was hired three years ago, spending the first two years as an assistant and this season as special assistant with no on-court coaching duties. The announcement came a day after Hoiberg announced the departure of chief recruiter Matt Abdelmassih.

The moves are part of a restructuring following three straight 20-loss seasons.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV This Morning

3 News Now This Morning