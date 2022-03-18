Hoiberg's plans for Huskers no longer include Doc Sadler

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced he eliminated the position of special assistant to the head coach and that Doc Sadler would leave the program. The folksy Sadler had grown into a beloved figure among fans during his six-year run as head coach from 2006-12.

He returned when Hoiberg was hired three years ago, spending the first two years as an assistant and this season as special assistant with no on-court coaching duties. The announcement came a day after Hoiberg announced the departure of chief recruiter Matt Abdelmassih.

The moves are part of a restructuring following three straight 20-loss seasons.

