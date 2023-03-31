Horses arrive in Omaha for international FEI World Cup Finals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Horses from around the world landed in Omaha on Friday ahead of the FEI World Cup Finals.

The 47 horses and their handlers came in from Belgium. More horses, already in the U.S., will arrive on Sunday.

This year, the competition includes jumping, dressage and vaulting. It will be the first time a vaulting world cup final is held in North America and It's the second time the FEI World Cup Finals in Omaha.

“Omaha was an incredible host city for it and they really proved that they could bring an international event like this and be as good as anywhere in the world,” said Jennifer Wood from the FEI World Cup Finals.

After the horses left the airport they arrived at the CHI Health Center. They'll have some time to acclimate and prepare before the competition starts on Wednesday.

