How to watch the Bears at Chiefs preseason game on Aug. 22 on Grit TV in Omaha

KMTV
OMAHA, NE (KMTV) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears are getting set for the final 2024 preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 22, in Kansas City.

As the home of the Chiefs, we wanted to make sure Chiefs Kingdom knows how to watch the game, which is taking place at the same time as the Democratic National Convention.

The Chiefs and Jaguars will kick off at 7:20 p.m., with the game airing on Grit-TV. Here’s how you can watch the game:

Grit TV in Omaha can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Omaha area:

PROVIDER
CHANNEL
Over-the-air
3.2
Cox
122
Skitter TV
436
Great Plains Comms
19
DirecTV
81

Grit TV, channel 3.2 is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV. YouTubeTV subscribers can catch Chiefs games on KMTV, channel 3.2 free over the air.

