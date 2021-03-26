Husker fans attending games in-person; the sights and sounds of Nebraska baseball fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — There are several signs things are getting back to at least the "new normal." Many of those signs are coming from the sports world.

The Huskers’ baseball and softball teams were the first Nebraska teams to benefit from the Big Ten decision to allow fans.

On Friday afternoon, the baseball team threw out the first pitch on its first home series of the season against Minnesota.

3 News Now photojournalist, Kevin Rempe was there to see how excited fans were to hear "play ball!" in person. For more on the milestone day, watch Kevin’s report above.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

