Husker fans fly to Tampa for volleyball finals

The day before the national semifinal, Husker volleyball fans are making the trip to Tampa.

I'm Aaron Hegarty at Epply Airfield.

Fans I talked to are excited and optimistic.

Early Wednesday afternoon... you couldn't miss Husker fans traveling to Florida to cheer on the volleyball team.

Most have had tickets for a while.

"When they played Stanford in September I think it was we bought our tickets."

It served as proof the Huskers would have what it takes to be one of the last four standing.

"That night at midnight we bought the tickets!"

Others bought before the season even began.

"We had our tickets and reservations all ready to go and they came through so off we go."

Confident the Huskers would head to Tampa too.

"And if not, it's a nice warm vacation in December!"

The flight is halfway across the country, but some had quite a drive, too. Ann Rosfeld came to the airport all the way from the village of Callaway, about 250 miles away.

"We've had season tickets since 96, I think. We try to get to as many games as we can."

They're hopefull the Huskers will come back to Nebraska with a trophy.

"I think the girls are fantastic. The athleticism is amazing."

"We just love everyone on the team. It's just an exciting, fun team to watch."