Husker fans react following firing of Scott Frost

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — News of the firing of Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost spread fast on Sunday. At Husker Hounds in Omaha, Nebraska fans heard all about it while shopping.

Husker fan Lisa Lind said she was trying on a Nebraska sweatshirt in the dressing room when she heard the news.

"I thought, 'oh, I feel bad for him'," she said.

Fans said this wasn't the first time they've seen a head coach fired from the football team, and they weren't thrilled about seeing yet another one come and go.

"It’d be nice to be able to keep a coach with some longevity," Megan Anderson, Nebraska fan said.

For many fans, Frost wasn’t just any other coach. With strong ties to the area and the team, fans said he had heart. They just hoped his passion would translate to winning more games.

Now with Frost out of the picture, attention turns to what’s next for Nebraska football. With the majority of the season still left to play, some are already looking forward to seeing how interim head coach Mickey Joseph will lead the team.

One thing’s for certain, Nebraska fans are sticking by the team no matter what.

"I’ll still go to the games," Anderson said. "I’ll still cheer for them, forever a Husker fan."

Fans said they were more surprised with the timing of the Frost's firing than they were about the firing itself.

