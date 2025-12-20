Husker fans react to volleyball ticket resale amount, talk hopes for future seasons

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska fans are reacting with shock and hope after learning that volleyball season ticket holders resold $600,000 worth of tickets for $3.2 million this season.

Athletics Director Troy Dannen revealed the financial impact this week, following reports that 10% of volleyball season ticket holders sold their seats without attending a single match.

"The sad thing is that's money that could be going to our athletic department, our university in general, back to the program to help keep building it," Husker fan Shelley Sheets said.

The university's ticket broker policy allows the athletic department to cancel, withhold or alter season ticket holder benefits for accounts suspected of ticket brokering.

"If you can prove outright who's doing it… they shouldn't be allowed to purchase tickets again," said Ed Richardson, another Husker fan.

Tyler Kai, Nebraska's Deputy Athletics Director-Revenue Generation, told KMTV on Dec. 12 the goal is ensuring access for genuine fans.

"We want to make sure that well-deserving fans have the ability and access to come in," he said.

The policy applies to all Nebraska sports, and other major universities nationwide have similar measures.

Fans are hoping this will be a positive step.

"It should help more people get in that can get the tickets and are going to use them," Richardson said.

"Especially for volleyball," Sheets said. "If you can get young girls there dreaming of playing that's the main thing."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.