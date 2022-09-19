Husker football fans describe downturn: 'You got to take a lot of antacids'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph wasted no time firing Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander less than 24 hours after Oklahoma crushed Nebraska.

"It is pretty rough, you got to take a lot of antacids about every so often, especially when the second half begins," Husker fan Aaron Borden said.

"What I'm most worried about is how do we rally our student athletes behind competing at the next 8 to 9 games? How do we get them to compete and still fight for each other?" Husker fan Corey Collins said.

Many people at the Railyard in Lincoln say they are diehard, lifelong, and loyal Husker followers. But the consecutive firings of Scott Frost and Erik Chinander have been a rollercoaster for them.

"North Dakota State was kind of a close win and then Georgia Southern. It just started to unravel. Oklahoma, I feel like — I could feel the team giving up in a sense," Collins said.

"Might be a little faster than I would have done, but Mickey knows the program better," Husker fan Morgan Saxton said.

Do fans believe these decisions were necessary to better sustain the program?

Borden definitely wants to see some change.

"I'm not looking forward to each game, with things being different, Bill Busch going to defensive coordinator now, that was kind of a shot we needed," he said.

Corey Collins' biggest concern is about showing support for the team, despite suffering numerous losses.

"The Husker nation needs somebody that's a proven winner, so we can really rally behind," Collins said.

Despite all the changes happening to Husker football this season, loyal fans say the feeling of being inside Memorial Stadium never gets old.

"We've seen some hard times as Husker fans and I'll be excited to see us winning again, which I think we'll get back to at some point, but just — not right away," Saxton said.

Due to his contract, Nebraska will owe Chinander around $1 million.

