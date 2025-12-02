HUSKER HARDWARE: Nebraska volleyball earns several Big Ten honors

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The #1 Nebraska volleyball team brought home several All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday including Dani Busboom Kelly earning the conference coach of the year & Bergen Reilly named Big Ten Player of the Year. The junior becomes the first Husker to win Big Ten Player of the Year since Kelsey Robinson in 2013 & the first setter to win the award since 2018.

Reilly was named Big Ten Setter of the Year for the 3rd straight season.

Reilly along with Harper Murray & Andi Jackson were all unanimously selected 1st Team All-Big Ten. Jackson set the single-season Big Ten record for hitting percentage in conference matches hitting .561.

The Huskers host Long Island on Friday in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament

