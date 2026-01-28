HUSKER HEARTBREAK: #5 Nebraska men's basketball falls for first time at #3 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (KMTV) — The #5 Nebraska men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season at #3 Michigan on Tuesday night, 75-72.

The Huskers fell to 20-1 on the season & 9-1 in the Big Ten.

The Big Red led most of the game & was without Rienk Mast, who was sidelined with an illness and Braden Frager, who missed his 2nd straight game with a sprained ankle.

Pryce Sandfort & Jamarques Lawrence both scored a game-high 20 points for Nebraska.

The Huskers had a shot to tie it in the final seconds but Sam Hoiberg's jumper was just off the mark.

The loss snapped Nebraska's nation-leading 24 game winning streak, NU's first defeat since March 9th of last year.

NU hosts 9th ranked Illinois on Sunday at 3 PM on FS1.

