Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

HUSKER HEARTBREAK: #5 Nebraska men's basketball falls for first time at #3 Michigan

Nebraska Sam Hoiberg
Lon Horwedel/AP
Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg (1) drives to the basket against Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Nebraska Sam Hoiberg
Posted
and last updated

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (KMTV) — The #5 Nebraska men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season at #3 Michigan on Tuesday night, 75-72.

The Huskers fell to 20-1 on the season & 9-1 in the Big Ten.

The Big Red led most of the game & was without Rienk Mast, who was sidelined with an illness and Braden Frager, who missed his 2nd straight game with a sprained ankle.

Pryce Sandfort & Jamarques Lawrence both scored a game-high 20 points for Nebraska.

The Huskers had a shot to tie it in the final seconds but Sam Hoiberg's jumper was just off the mark.

The loss snapped Nebraska's nation-leading 24 game winning streak, NU's first defeat since March 9th of last year.

NU hosts 9th ranked Illinois on Sunday at 3 PM on FS1.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood