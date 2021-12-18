Husker Nation is ready for a bump, set and spike volleyball team victory

OMAHA, Neb. — Husker volleyball fans are in the stores, gearing up in anticipation for another victory.

"It was awesome, so exciting. They have come a long way and we have a really young team and they did an awesome job. Our freshmen really stepped up as well as our seniors. It was a really great game," said Shelly Easley, a volleyball fan.

Boxes and boxes of shirts have arrived waiting for the anticipated championship design.

"We think we have some really good prints that I can't show you. Don't want to get on John Cook's bad side for jinxing it," said Pat Lawlor, owner of Lawlor Custom Sportswear.

The heavily guarded design is waiting for the set, bump and spike to victory.

The minute the Huskers win, the printing presses inside Lawlor's will fire up. It has the home store advantage.

"It's thrilling for us because we will be the first place to have apparel. We print the second the game is over, the presses are ready, the staff watches the game from here," continues Lawlor.

They can print about 300 shirts per hour. Some customers say they have re-watched the semi-final game again because the end was so exciting.

The game is Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. against Wisconsin and will air on ESPN.

