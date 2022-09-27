Husker Volleyball Coach Cook holds press conference on Tuesday
Husker Volleyball Head Coach John Cook participated in a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the progress of the team and how they are preparing for future games.
Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 17:23:56-04
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Husker Volleyball Head Coach John Cook participated in an all-sports press conference on Tuesday to discuss the progress of the team and how they are preparing for future games.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.