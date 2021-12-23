Husker volleyball gains full-time assistant coach Kelly Hunter

Wasting no time to continue to bolster the Nebraska volleyball program's success — the NCAA Championship was played just five days ago on Dec. 19 — Head Coach John Cook announced Kelly Hunter as the newest full-time member of the coaching staff Wednesday.

Hunter is far from a foreigner to Husker nation. She has been active with the program for the last two years in a variety of assistant coach capacities ranging from volunteer, to interim, to graduate assistant. Prior to that, the Papillion native racked up her own accolades as a student-athlete on the court.

The two-time All-American participated in the 2015 and 2017 NCAA Championships as a player, the latter year of which she earned the Big Ten Setter of the Year award. The three-year team captain was also named co-Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Championship when Nebraska secured the national title in 2017.

"I am beyond thrilled to begin my full-time coaching career at Nebraska," said Hunter. "There is no greater dream than to coach for my alma mater and remain a part of Husker Nation."

Cook's announcement shone with praise.

"She is one of the best leaders I've ever been around, and she knows what it takes to be a national champion, which only benefits our student-athletes," Cook said.

"We have seen over and over again how special Kelly is, and she has stepped up to the challenge of every role she has had in our program. Kelly is a great relationship builder, and she has the trust of our players. She bleeds Husker red, and she has earned this opportunity."

Hunter received an undergraduate degree from UNL in 2017. She continued competing as a professional athlete overseas before returning to Lincoln to launch her coaching career while staying busy with a master's degree that she completed in December 2019.

