Husker volleyball red-white game takes place Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It's already that time of year where red meets white on the court of the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Big names and all-Americans like Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins will put their jerseys on for the first time in front of a crowd since the start of the pandemic.

There's lots of excitement surrounding this game as this will mark the first time Nebraska volleyball fans have been able to gather since the 2019 season due to COVID-19. Head coach John Cook said fans will be able to interact with the players before and during the game as long as masks are worn.

Cook emphasized the importance of keeping players and fans safe during the red-white scrimmage.

He said the incoming freshman are making a big impact in the off-season, adding he's encouraged them to stay aggressive, make mistakes and learn from them.

He added he'll be using the annual game to get fans pumped but also get players that haven't played in front of Husker fans acclimated to a packed stadium.

Texas will open the year as the preseason number one ranked.

The scrimmage will begin Saturday night at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available here and are $10.

