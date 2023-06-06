Watch Now
Huskers' Coach Bolt announces baseball staff change

Charles Schwab Field
Libby Kamrowski/Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Big 10 Baseball Tournament is hosted at the Charles Schwab Stadium, which is also home to the College World Series, is seen in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on May 27, 2022. The "Road to Omaha" represents the annual NCAA baseball championships.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 13:48:01-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, Nebraska Baseball Coach Will Bolt announced on Tuesday that the Huskers and Assistant Coach Jeff Christy have mutually agreed to part ways. 

Christy served as an assistant coach for Bolt for four seasons at Nebraska and worked with Bolt on Texas A&M’s staff for two seasons (2018-19) and at Nebraska under Darin Erstad from 2012 to 2014. 

“Jeff and I have a close relationship dating back to our College World Series run in 2005,” said Bolt. “He played a key role for the last four seasons and helped us earn a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Regional Final appearance in 2021. I wish Jeff and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

