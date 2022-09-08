Huskers defeat Bluejays in most attended NCAA volleyball match in history

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's official: the record for the largest collegiate volleyball crowd has been shattered!

More than 15,700 fans packed the CHI Health Center on Wednesday to see a top 20 match-up between Nebraska and Creighton.

The University of Nebraska says the top 13 largest regular-season crowds in NCAA history are Husker games—and the game itself didn't disappoint.

It was back and forth until the end. The Huskers ultimately prevailed against the Bluejays winning three sets to two.

The Bluejays are now 0 and 21 against Nebraska and with the win over Creighton, the Huskers continue their unbeaten streak at 7 and 0 and will return this Saturday to take on Long Beach State in Lincoln.

Creighton now drops to 5 and 2 and will take on Florida State in their next match this Friday at Baxter Arena.

