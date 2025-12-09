Huskers fire defensive line coach Bradden

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule made another assistant coach move on Tuesday by announcing the firing of defensive line coach after just one season.

Rhule also officially announced the hiring of offensive line coach Geep Wade & defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

Rhule also discussed the recent firing of now previous OL coach Donovan Raiola.

🏈"I don't like firing people. I don't like effecting their families...but I do have to do what I think is right for the program." #Huskers head coach Matt Rhule when I asked him if he spoke to QB Dylan Raiola about OL coach Donovan Raiola's firing & Dylan's future. pic.twitter.com/TOiXVto5d4 — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) December 9, 2025

The Huskers face Utah on New Year's Eve in the Las Vegas Bowl.