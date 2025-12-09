Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Huskers fire defensive line coach Bradden

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule disputes a referee's call after Nebraska made a safety against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule made another assistant coach move on Tuesday by announcing the firing of defensive line coach after just one season.

Rhule also officially announced the hiring of offensive line coach Geep Wade & defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

Rhule also discussed the recent firing of now previous OL coach Donovan Raiola.

The Huskers face Utah on New Year's Eve in the Las Vegas Bowl.

