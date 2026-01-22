Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Huskers handle Huskies: Nebraska men's basketball moves to 19-0 with win over Washington

Pryce Sandfort dropped a game-high 23 points in the 76-66 win Wednesday night.
Pryce Sandfort Nebraska basketball
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort (21) shoots against Washington's Franck Kepnang (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Pryce Sandfort Nebraska basketball
Posted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team maintained its perfect record with a 76-66 win over Washington on Wednesday night in Lincoln.

Pryce Sandfort led all scorers with 23 points, Sam Hoiberg added 14, Rienk Mast had 12 and Jamarques Lawrence had 11.

It was back-and-forth for the first five minutes of the game, until two free throws from Mast with 14:43 left in the first half gave the Big Red the lead for good.

Big Ten Freshman of the Week Braden Frager left the game with an injury in the first half, and came back to the bench in the second half with a boot on his left foot.

He finished with two points.

The Huskers travel to Minnesota for a Saturday matinee with the Golden Gophers at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood