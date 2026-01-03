HUSKERS HANG ON: #13 Nebraska men's basketball beats #9 Michigan State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The 13th-ranked Nebraska men's basetball team knew their matchup with 9th-ranked Michigan State was their most important game of the season so far.

Both teams delivered in an absolute thriller on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, as the Huskers held on to win 58-56 and stay undefeated on the season.

Rienk Mast led the way with 19 points, followed by Pryce Sandfort with 13 and Jamarques Lawrence with 12.

It was tied at 55 with two minutes left in the game until Mast drained a three to put NU ahead, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Spartans tried to respond with multiple offensive rebound putbacks, until Mast fouled Carson Cooper.

He made one of his two free throws to cut the deficit to 58-56, and with a minute left on the clock, Nebraska controlled its fate.

A turnover by MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr. with about 43 seconds left gave the Huskers a chance to make it a two-possession game.

Nebraska missed two shots, and with the clock winding down for the Spartans, Sandfort was called for a foul on Cooper with less than a second remaining.

He missed both free throws, and with .7 seconds on the clock, the Huskers threw the inbound pass deep to run out the clock.

Cue another court storm at PBA.

Nebraska moves to 14-0 on the season.