Huskers' Myles Farmer cited on suspicion of DUI, suspended

Nebraska Football
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim, center, carries the ball as Nebraska's Myles Farmer, left, and Chris Kolarevic close in during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Ibrahim rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns during Minnesota's 20-13 victory.
Nebraska Football
Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 18:22:40-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska starting safety Myles Farmer has been suspended for Saturday's game at No. 3 Michigan after being ticketed on suspicion of drunken driving last weekend.

The 21-year-old Farmer was stopped in downtown Lincoln at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation, police said Tuesday. The officer observed signs of impairment and additional tests were conducted.

Farmer's blood alcohol content was measured at 0.123, police said. The legal limit in Nebraska is 0.08. He was cited for driving under the influence and failure to use a turn signal and was released.

“Myles, he made a mistake. He made a bad mistake and we don't condone it,” interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his weekly news conference. “We always talk about protect the football team, and he didn't. He will be suspended this week and we’ll re-evaluate him after this week.”

Farmer, who is from Atlanta, made a career-high 14 tackles in the Cornhuskers' 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, the most by a Nebraska defensive back in two years. His fourth-quarter interception at Rutgers on Oct. 7 set up the Huskers' go-ahead touchdown in a 14-13 win.

