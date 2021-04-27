Huskers prep for annual spring football game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - We are four days away from what many consider a Nebraska holiday. That's when the latest Huskers will hit the field at Memorial Stadium.

Tens of thousands will watch Nebraska's spring game. Fans will be watching players who could be future stars.

This year, key offensive players Wandale Robinson and Luke McCaffrey transferred. But the Big Red's most visible offensive player says he's not holding any grudges.

“You got to do what's best for you. I respect their decision,” said quarterback Adrian Martinez. “I will say I'm happy with the guys that we got here. I wish them the best because I think both of them are good football players but good people too and I enjoyed being friends with them and the time we shared here."

The start of this Saturday's spring game is set for 1 p.m. It will also be carried on the Big Ten Network.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.