Huskers quarterback commit Trae Taylor talks about decision to transfer to Millard South

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Trae Taylor is no stranger to putting it on the money. But this fall he's betting on himself and more so Matt Rhule's ability to bring Nebraska back to national prominence. The 2027 NU four-star quarterback commit is transferring from Carmel Catholic outside of Chicago to two-time defending Class A champion Millard South.

"Kids say that they're committed, but they're not all in," said Taylor. "And I feel like that's what we truly have at Nebraska. And I feel like this is the right way of showing it."

Taylor will live in Lincoln with his mom and make the commute to Milllard South.

"I get a chance to get in Lincoln and around the offense and around the players and around recruits that come in a year early as opposed to 6 months like an early enrollee would do," Taylor said. "So getting that experience and tha t information earlier, I feel like will really help me in the long run."

The 6'3" QB threw 38 touchdowns and just 3 interception last season while also rushing for another 12 scores, a perfect fit for Dana Holgerson's offense.

"The best way to describe me is I'm a pocket passer that can run really effectively when needed," said Taylor. "I'm not a run-first quarterback by any means. I'm definitely a kid that if I have to take off, then I can."