Huskers reveal special 100th anniversary alternate uniform

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release and video, Nebraska Football revealed its 100th anniversary alternate uniform.

Here's what the university says:

"On Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, when Nebraska hosts Northwestern at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers will wear an alternate Adidas uniform that features the 100-year stadium patch and a blue outline around the numbers.

The blue outline has historical significance as the Huskers wore blue uniforms in the first-ever game played at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 13, 1923, against Oklahoma. Nebraska wore blue uniforms that day to avoid confusion with Oklahoma who had only traveled with its crimson uniforms.

Nebraska was victorious against the Sooners, winning the first-ever game at Memorial Stadium 24-0. Memorial Stadium was officially dedicated the following week, Oct. 20, 1923, before the Husker’s game against Kansas.

The 2023 alternate jerseys are available for fans to purchase on the Fanatics, Husker Team Shop website [go.unl.edu] and at local Husker retailers.

