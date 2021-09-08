Huskers take on Bluejays in Wednesday night volleyball match

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Red will meet blue tonight on the court of CHI Health Center.

The Huskers will take on the Bluejays in a volleyball matchup that is expected to draw thousands of fans.

The Bluejays are coming off a big weekend after beating both USC and number three Kentucky.

Nebraska also remains undefeated in their season, so tonight's matchup is sure to be exciting.

The last time Nebraska and Creighton met at the CHI Health Center was three years ago where the Huskers took the win in a five-set meeting.

Not only was it a great game, but it also broke records in the crowd size.

A crowd of 14,022 fans watched the match, which remains the largest regular-season volleyball attendance total in NCAA history.

With so many fans expected to attend tonight's game, the teams are making sure everyone is staying safe from COVID.

Masks are required for those attending.

Kirsten Bernthal-Booth, the Bluejays' head coach, said they are excited to continue the rivalry.

"I think we have a really big week in front of us. Actually, last week was really big. We played some really great teams. Nebraska is obviously a phenomenal team and then we have three other good teams returning to our home court this weekend so we have a lot in front of us and this is why you do this. It's fun. I mean, we intentionally set up an aggressive nonconference schedule so we are all excited," she added.

The match will be televised on Fox Sports 1 at 6:30 p.m. and we'll have all the highlights Wednesday night in sports.

