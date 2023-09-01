'I started crying immediately': Seasoned sportscaster reacts to calling Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Emily Ehman, the Big Ten Network broadcaster who called Volleyball Day in Nebraska for the network, spoke to Scripps News — the parent company of KMTV — about her experience at the record-breaking event.

“Let me say, it was the coolest college sporting event I’ve ever been to. I’ve been to college football playoff games, I’ve been to NCAA men’s national championship and I have never been around a sporting event that was as exciting, as loud, as – just empowering as something like this,” said Ehman. “I feel like my hearing is still recovering just a bit because everyone was so loud, but from the first moment I stepped into the stadium getting ready to call the game, it was jaw-dropping. I mean, I started crying immediately. And it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen and, of course, been a part of in my broadcasting career.”

Ehman credits former Husker volleyball coach Terry Pettit with building the popularity of the program from the ground up.

