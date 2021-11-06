Watch
Sports

Actions

Illinois State tops Northern Iowa in overtime, 17-10

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
FILE
Football
Posted at 4:56 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 18:18:11-04

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jackson Waring fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Nagel in overtime to give Illinois State a 17-10 win over No. 13-ranked Northern Iowa — the Redbirds' first overtime win since 2015.

The Redbirds got their only touchdown during regulation when Clayton Isbell picked off a Theo Day pass and returned it 40 yards for the game’s first score. They were held without a first down in the second half.

Illinois State managed just 164 yards offense.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.