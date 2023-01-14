Watch Now
Indianapolis Colts interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for head coaching job

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 20:28:37-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Indianapolis Colts interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its head coaching job, the team announced on Thursday night.

Indianapolis fired Frank Reich on Nov. 7, 2022, after a 3-5-1 start by the team.

Former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday took over coaching duties in an interim role for the remainder of the season.

Under Saturday's leadership, the Colts finished 4-12-1.

Since 2019, Bieniemy has interviewed at least 15 times for a head coaching job, but has yet to get an opportunity.


