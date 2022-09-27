WATCH: Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph talks Husker homecoming against Indiana
The Huskers held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss everything from the upcoming homecoming game against Indiana to the number of changes made to the team.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 16:52:58-04
Interim Head Coach Micky Joseph fanned questions about both sides of the ball and preparations being made for the upcoming game on Saturday.
