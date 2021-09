IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is adding women’s wrestling.

It is the first Power Five conference to add the sport. Athletic director Gary Barta says adding a women’s program had been discussed for several years.

The program will begin competition in the 2023-24 season. A search for a head coach will begin this fall.

