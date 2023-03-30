Iowa Hawkeyes fan from Maryland gets letter from star player Caitlin Clark

The Final Four is all set and the Iowa Hawkeyes are among the women's teams that made it.

Women's basketball has been growing and players can have a big impact on kids at home following the games.

Lindy Vander Els in Massachusetts is a huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and her favorite player is star guard Caitlin Clark.

“She's just like so inspirational. She's done so many good things,” she said.

When Iowa played the University of Maryland, the family drove more than 400 miles to see them.

The Hawkeyes lost but Lindy got a win with help from Scripps News. She was able to connect with the team and they sent her a handwritten letter from Clark.

“We are planning to frame it because it's super special to us. And we never want to forget it,” said Liddy.

