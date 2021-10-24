Iowa St. wins another close one against No. 8 Cowboys 24-21

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Iowa State defense made a late stand in the closing minutes as the Cyclones knocked off No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21.

Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:29 left. The Cyclones' defense then forced a three-and-out and stopped the Cowboys on fourth down with 1:09 left. Purdy kneeled twice in victory formation and fans stormed the field at Jack Trice Stadium as the clock ran out to celebrate Iowa State's first win over a top-10 opponent since 2018.