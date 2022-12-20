Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Iowa State cancels men's, women's games because of storm threat

Iowa St Basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) drives to the basket ahead of Western Michigan guard Lamar Norman Jr. (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa St Basketball
Posted at 3:59 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 16:59:07-05

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State canceled a men's basketball game Wednesday and women's basketball game Thursday because of the potential for severe weather.

The athletic department announced Tuesday that the men's game against Omaha and the women's game against Drake will not be rescheduled.

“After consulting with both Omaha and Drake, we believe that canceling both games today will afford the student-athletes from all four teams the opportunity to depart ahead of the storm and return safely to their homes to spend the holidays with their families,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said.

Ames is in the path of a winter storm that's expected to drop 6-10 inches of snow Wednesday through Friday.

Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for either game will be issued a refund.

The ISU men and women next play on Dec. 31. The men will be home for their Big 12 opener against Baylor and the 14th-ranked women will visit Texas Tech.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6