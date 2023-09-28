'It would hurt if they pushed us out': Some Husker season ticket holders wonder about future

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dan Bosak has had his tickets in Memorial Stadium's south stadium since 1992.

Since then, he says he's missed just one game when he gave the tickets to a kid for his first game.

But those seats, if approved by the Board of Regents, would be demolished with the rest of south stadium. That means it's unclear if his season tickets will be available when the stadium is under construction in at least 2025, and beyond when the stadium capacity is reduced to roughly around 75,000.

"I'm one of the fans that have come up from childhood," said the 61-year-old who said he's been hooked on Nebraska football since the '70s. "So, yeah, it would hurt if they pushed, kicked us out."

Alberts had a message to those fans. "I can only apologize and ask them to be patient for us," he said. "We've got a 100-year-old stadium that we need to ensure is viable for the next hundred years."

But Bosak knows there's plenty of room for improvement.

"Going up and down for bathrooms and concessions has always been a big issue there," he said. "It takes you forever to get down and you end up missing a good 7, 8 minutes of the game trying to just go to the bathroom."

He says it's clear the bathrooms, with long, shared urinals for men, need to be updated. He's happy to hear accessibility to restrooms, concessions and the rest of the stadium could get an overhaul.